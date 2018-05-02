Another gangrape reported from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao two years after the incident; police arrests main accused

Almost a month after the rape case involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar came to light, another rape has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. A Dalit woman has filed a police complaint that her 16-year-old girl was gang-raped two years ago.

In her complaint, she has also accused that the rapists recorded the incident in a video and blackmailed her daughter that if she reports the case, the video will be uploaded on social media.

According to ANI reports, an FIR against three identified and two unidentified people, including the sister-in-law of the main accused, has been registered by the Safipur Police. The police has arrested the main accused.

Meanwhile, the police said that the medical examination of the girl has been conducted and investigations have already started. Circle officer, Bangarmau, Ambrish Singh Bhadauria, said: “An FIR under sections 376 D, 328, 506 of IPC, POCSO Act and IT Act has been lodged in this connection. The main accused, Avesh Ali, has been arrested.”

“The FIR has named three accused. Two other unnamed accused are yet to be identified. The FIR was registered on 30 April on the complaint of the girl’s mother. We have got the medical examination of the girl conducted and the report is awaited,” he added. Bhadauria said that the statement of the girl will be recorded on Wednesday under section 164 of CrPC.

Bhaduria noted that the girl said Avesh and his friends filmed a video clip of the gangrape and threatened to upload it to social media if she told anyone about the incident.