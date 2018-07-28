You are here:
Another building collapse in Uttar Pradesh: Six of family killed in Saharanpur as incessant rainfall damages structure

India Press Trust of India Jul 28, 2018 21:58:14 IST

Saharanpur: Six members of a family, including a baby, were killed and a boy was injured after a building collapsed due to incessant rains in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place last night under Gangoh police station limits, they said. According to Superintendent of Police (rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra, the deceased were residents of Ilahi Baksh colony.

They were identified as Faizan (40), his wife Israna (35), their two sons — Faisal (13) and Jainab (one-and-a-half-month-old), and daughters Saina (11) and Rani (9), he said.

The locals woke up to a loud thud after the building collapsed. The police, with the help of the neighbours, pulled out the family from under the debris and rushed them to hospital.

Six of the family members succumbed to their injuries, Mishra said, adding that the couple's son is the lone survivor and is undergoing treatment. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the police said.


