Anna University to reschedule April-May 2020 semester end exams; new dates to be published after coronavirus lockdown

Anna University on Thursday announced that the end-semester examinations of April-May 2020 for all its affiliated colleges would be held after the lockdown period gets over.

In a notification, the Tamil Nadu-based university said that end-semester examinations, including special examinations scheduled for students who have exhausted the maximum period of study, will be rescheduled.

The revised time-table for the April/May 2020 examinations will be published after the lockdown, said the controller of examinations.

The 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government came into effect on 25 March. Several schools, colleges and other educational institutions have postponed exams as well as entrance tests till the prevailing situation improves.

India has reported 169 deaths due to coronavirus with over 5,800 people being infected by COVID-19.

The current 21-day lockdown is supposed to end on 14 April. The Odisha government on Thursday extended the lockdown in the state till 30 April with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asking the Central Government to also extend the pan-India lockdown.

The government has been asking people to practise social distancing and stay at home to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

