Anna University releases TANCA merit list 2020 for GATE and TANCET at annauniv.edu

GATE qualified candidates will be required to make an initial payment and TANCA choice filling and locking between 2 and 4 December

The Tamil Nadu Common Admissions (TANCA) merit list 2020 for GATE and TANCET candidates has been released by Anna University, Chennai on its official website - annauniv.edu.

Those seeking admission to M.E/ M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan degree courses can check for their names in the TANCA merit list 2020 and know about the subsequent processes.

According to a report by The Times of India, the TANCA merit list has been prepared based on GATE 2018/ 2019/ 2020 score in the appropriate discipline of Engineering and Technology.

A common merit list has been prepared for GATE (Engineering/ Technology) and GATE (Engineering Sciences (XE)/ Life Sciences (XE)/ Life Sciences (XL) category.

A report by Times Now said that students are allowed to raise grievances against the TANCA merit list 2020 by 28 November.

TANCET qualified candidates will have to make the payment and complete the choice filling process from 8 to 11 December. The TANCA seat allotment result will be declared on 4 December.

Steps to check TANCA merit list 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website Anna University, Chennai - annauniv.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, "TANCA 2020".

Step 3: Tap on the "Merit List".

Step 4: Enter the details to login.

Step 5: The TANCA merit list 2020 will appear on your webpage.

Step 6: Check for your name before downloading and taking a print out.

Click here for the direct link to check TANCA merit list 2020 for GATE.

Click here for the direct link to check TANCA merit list 2020 for TANCET.