Anna University postpones exams amid Sterlite protests; Class 10 Tamil Nadu Board students get extension for re-totalling

As Sterlite protests continue to grip Tamil Nadu and with internet services suspended in three districts due to it, the Anna University announced on Friday that all university examinations scheduled on 25, 26 and 28 May 2018 for all affiliated colleges of the varsity have been postponed.

As for exams which were scheduled to take place on 29 May and thereafter, a statement from the university said that will be held as per their original schedule, a report in Times of India said.

While the varsity's statement says the postponing of exams is due to "unforeseen circumstances", it is being touted as a step taken in the light of growing agitation following the police firing.

The revised schedule for the exams scheduled to take place on 25, 26 and 28 May has been changed to following dates:

Exam scheduled on 25 May will be held on 5 June 5 (Tuesday)

Exam scheduled on 26 May will be held on 6 June (Wednesday)

Exam scheduled on 28 May will be held on 7 June (Thursday)

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government also announced that Class 10 students from the affected districts — Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari — would get three more days to apply for re-totalling of marks.