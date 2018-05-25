You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Anna University postpones exams amid Sterlite protests; Class 10 Tamil Nadu Board students get extension for re-totalling

India FP Staff May 25, 2018 12:12:44 IST

As Sterlite protests continue to grip Tamil Nadu and with internet services suspended in three districts due to it, the Anna University announced on Friday that all university examinations scheduled on 25, 26 and 28 May 2018 for all affiliated colleges of the varsity have been postponed.

Representational Image. Getty Images

Representational Image. Getty Images

As for exams which were scheduled to take place on 29 May and thereafter, a statement from the university said that will be held as per their original schedule, a report in Times of India said.

While the varsity's statement says the postponing of exams is due to "unforeseen circumstances", it is being touted as a step taken in the light of growing agitation following the police firing.

The revised schedule for the exams scheduled to take place on 25, 26 and 28 May has been changed to following dates:

Exam scheduled on 25 May will be held on 5 June 5 (Tuesday)
Exam scheduled on 26 May will be held on 6 June (Wednesday)
Exam scheduled on 28 May will be held on 7 June (Thursday)

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government also announced that Class 10 students from the affected districts — Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari — would get three more days to apply for re-totalling of marks.


Updated Date: May 25, 2018 12:12 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores