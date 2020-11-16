Anna University online supplementary exam schedule for final year released, check at annauniv.edu

The UG supplementary exam will be from 17 to 21, while PG supplementary exam will be on 20 and 21

Anna University will conduct the undergraduate and postgraduate final year supplementary examination from 17 to 21 November. The varsity has released the detailed time table on its official website - annauniv.edu.

Anna University, Chennai in a notification said that the exam will be conducted for only those candidates who were not able to appear due to technical glitches, absentees and those whose results are mentioned with WHRX during the exam conducted earlier in September.

Anna University supplementary exam will be conducted in four slots from 10 am to 5 pm. The UG supplementary exam will be from 17 to 21, while PG supplementary exam will be on 20 and 21.

Nearly 21,000 engineering students missed the final year exam which was conducted between 24 and 29 September in online remote proctored mode, according to a report. The supplementary examination is being conducted after permission from state disaster management authority.

Like the main exam, candidates appearing for the Anna University supplementary exam 2020 will get a total of 60 minutes to complete the online test. The exams will likely have the same 30 percent weightage as the main exams and candidates will get more choices in the upcoming supplementary test.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most universities have been conducting online remote proctored exams where students take the test from their home on their laptop or desktop with an inbuilt camera.

