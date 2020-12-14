Anna University final year re-exam results 2020 declared, check score and qualifying status at aucoe.annauniv.edu

Anna University final year re-exam results 2020 | More than 20,000 students who had missed the final year examinations due to technical glitches appeared for the online test

Anna University final year re-exam results 2020 have been declared on the varsity's official website - aucoe.annauniv.edu. Final year students who have appeared for the re-exam can check their score online.

According to a report by The Times of India, more than 20,000 students who have missed the final year examinations due to technical glitches appeared for the online test.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the examination was conducted in online mode. To check their result, students will have to enter their login credentials correctly.

Steps to check Anna University final year re-exam results 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Anna University - aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, on the right-hand side, you will find a link scrolling that reads, "April / May 2020 Re-Examination Results."

Step 3: Click on the link.

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key in your Anna University registration number and date of birth in MM/ DD/ YYYY format.

Step 5: Enter the text show on the page.

Step 6: Tap on the Login button.

Step 7: Your Anna University final year re-exam result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Check details including your name, marks, total, qualifying status, rank before downloading and taking a print out.

Direct link to check and download Anna University final year re-exam result 2020: https://aucoe.annauniv.edu/regular_result/index.php

Anna University is a technical university in Tamil Nadu, India, named after the former Chief Minister of State Thiru C.N. Annadurai. It became an affiliating university in 2001 and monitors about 250 Engineering colleges in the southern state.