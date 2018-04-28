Angola's president named to take helm of ruling party, cementing power

LUANDA (Reuters) - The most powerful body in Angola's ruling MPLA party said on Friday it had approved the candidacy of state president Joao Lourenco to become head of the party, replacing his predecessor as head of state Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

The move is the latest to cement the political grip of Lourenco, who has taken action against dos Santos' allies and removed family members from key positions while pledging to eradicate endemic corruption in Africa's No. 2 crude producer.

(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

