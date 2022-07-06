Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA enters overflowing drain as mark of protest
Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that despite requesting the officials several times to clean it, they did not listen to him
Nellore: YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy sat beside an overflowing drain, with his legs dipped in it, as a mark of protest against the civic officials for not cleaning the drain on time in Umma Reddy Gunta in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore.
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA from Nellore, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy sat beside an overflowing drain in Umma Reddy Gunta,with his legs dipped in it, as a mark of protest y'day
He said that despite requesting the officials several times to clean it, they didn't listen to him pic.twitter.com/OAhgGcPlzI
— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022
He said on Tuesday that despite requesting the officials several times to clean it, they did not listen to him, ANI reported.
Reddy said that he has the responsibility to answer to the people of the area and demanded the officials to give him in writing, a proper time frame for work to complete. He added that if they fail to clean it, he will come again and sit here.
Also, Reddy staged a protest demanding construction of a bridge across the canal, according to TOI. He said the administration had turned down his requests several times.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
PM Narendra Modi meets family of freedom fighter Pasala Krishna Murthy, touches feet of his 90-year-old daughter
Pasala Krishna Murthy was from West Vipparru village in the Tadepalligudem taluka of the West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi to unveil freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju's statue on 4 July
The prime minister will visit Vijayawada, and unveil the 30-ft bronze statue in Bhimavaram Park and address a public meeting as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Andhra Pradesh Atmakuru Assembly bypolls 2022: YSRCP achieves landslide victory, wins by over 82,000 votes
The by-election in Andhra Pradesh was held on 23 June to fill the vacancy caused due to the death of industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February