India

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA enters overflowing drain as mark of protest

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that despite requesting the officials several times to clean it, they did not listen to him

FP Staff July 06, 2022 12:37:58 IST
Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA enters overflowing drain as mark of protest

YSRCP MLA Sridhar Reddy stands in overflowing drain to protest against municipal officials. ANI

Nellore: YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy sat beside an overflowing drain, with his legs dipped in it, as a mark of protest against the civic officials for not cleaning the drain on time in Umma Reddy Gunta in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore.

He said on Tuesday that despite requesting the officials several times to clean it, they did not listen to him, ANI reported.

Reddy said that he has the responsibility to answer to the people of the area and demanded the officials to give him in writing, a proper time frame for work to complete. He added that if they fail to clean it, he will come again and sit here.

Also, Reddy staged a protest demanding construction of a bridge across the canal, according to TOI. He said the administration had turned down his requests several times.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 06, 2022 12:37:58 IST

TAGS:

also read

PM Narendra Modi meets family of freedom fighter Pasala Krishna Murthy, touches feet of his 90-year-old daughter
India

PM Narendra Modi meets family of freedom fighter Pasala Krishna Murthy, touches feet of his 90-year-old daughter

Pasala Krishna Murthy was from West Vipparru village in the Tadepalligudem taluka of the West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi to unveil freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju's statue on 4 July
India

Andhra Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi to unveil freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju's statue on 4 July

The prime minister will visit Vijayawada, and unveil the 30-ft bronze statue in Bhimavaram Park and address a public meeting as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Andhra Pradesh Atmakuru Assembly bypolls 2022: YSRCP achieves landslide victory, wins by over 82,000 votes
Politics

Andhra Pradesh Atmakuru Assembly bypolls 2022: YSRCP achieves landslide victory, wins by over 82,000 votes

The by-election in Andhra Pradesh was held on 23 June to fill the vacancy caused due to the death of industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February