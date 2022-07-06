Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA enters overflowing drain as mark of protest

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that despite requesting the officials several times to clean it, they did not listen to him

Nellore: YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy sat beside an overflowing drain, with his legs dipped in it, as a mark of protest against the civic officials for not cleaning the drain on time in Umma Reddy Gunta in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA from Nellore, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy sat beside an overflowing drain in Umma Reddy Gunta,with his legs dipped in it, as a mark of protest y'day He said that despite requesting the officials several times to clean it, they didn't listen to him pic.twitter.com/OAhgGcPlzI — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

He said on Tuesday that despite requesting the officials several times to clean it, they did not listen to him, ANI reported.

Reddy said that he has the responsibility to answer to the people of the area and demanded the officials to give him in writing, a proper time frame for work to complete. He added that if they fail to clean it, he will come again and sit here.

Also, Reddy staged a protest demanding construction of a bridge across the canal, according to TOI. He said the administration had turned down his requests several times.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.