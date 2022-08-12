Andhra Pradesh: Woman beheads daughter-in-law in Rayachoti

Later on, the accused went to the police station carrying the victim's head and surrendered

Annamayya: In a horrifying incident, a woman beheaded her daughter-in-law in a village near Rayachoti town of Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district on Thursday, police said.

Later on, the accused went to the police station carrying the victim's head and surrendered, Telugu360 reported.

The woman was identified as Subbamma, while the deceased was Vasundhara.

As per the report, Vasudhara’s husband passed away few years ago leaving her alone with their children. Back then, all the properties of her husband were transferred on her name. Later on, Vasundhara got into a relationship with a man and was apparently planning to give her assets to him.

This irked her mother-in-law Subbamma and her husband’s younger brother Madhu. They hatched a plan and invited Vasundhara for lunch. After Vasundhara walked into the house, Subbamma and Madhu killed her.

The police have shifted the body and her head to hospital and started an investigation.

