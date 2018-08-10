You are here:
Andhra Pradesh to create multiple public platforms for transparent governance, says IT Minister Nara Lokesh

India Asian News International Aug 10, 2018 11:09:50 IST

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Information Technology (IT) Minister Nara Lokesh said that the state government is working to create multiple platforms for the general public for transparent and efficient governance.

Speaking at the 24th edition of 'Technology Sabha' programme in Visakhapatnam, Lokesh said, "The idea behind this program is to create multiple platforms that would enable transparent and efficient governance for the general public, reducing inconvenience and red tape. We are working towards a start-up state and intend that goals should be achieved by 15 per cent. At present we have achieved 12 per cent growth in the state".

Lokesh Nara. Twitter

Further highlighting the state government's achievements, he said, "About 10 lakhs of Internet of Things (IoT) equipments are used in Andhra. According to Data Analytics technology, despite 18 per cent less rainfall, we have grown by 24 per cent in agriculture."

He further said that Centralized Control Monitoring System (CCMS) technology is being used to monitor LED lights in villages.


