Andhra Pradesh minister's house set ablaze as violence grips Amalapuram town over renaming of district

State minister P Viswarup and his family were moved to safety by the police. At least 20 police personnel have been injured in the violence

Violence gripped Andhra Pradesh's Amalapuram town after angry protesters set ablaze a minister's house over the renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

A police vehicle and an educational institution’s bus were also torched.

According to News18, Section 144 has been imposed in the town.

State minister P Viswarup and his family were moved to safety by the police. NDTV reported. Over 20 police personnel have been injured as the mob pelted stones during the unrest.

Viswarup's was not the only house that was targeted. angry mobs also set on fire MLA Ponnada Satish's house in Konaseema district.

#WATCH | MLA Ponnada Satish's house was set on fire by protestors in Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh today, the protests were opposing the naming of the district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district pic.twitter.com/XzJskKqhz3 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022



With inputs from agencies

