Andhra Pradesh LAWCET 2018: AP common law entrance test results to be announced today; check your grades on sche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance Test Result 2018 (LAWCET) was declared on Tuesday by the Ananthapuramu-based Sri Krishnadevaraya University. Eligible candidates who wish to check their grades may do so by visiting the official website: sche.ap.gov.in.

A report in The Indian Express said examinations were held for admission to LLB and LLM programmes at various law institutes across the state of Andhra Pradesh. The tests were held on 19 April, while the answer keys were released on 23 April.

The report added that the exam paper was divided into three parts: One on general knowledge and mental ability, another on current affairs, and a third on aptitude for law. The first two parts came with a weightage of 30 marks each, while the third carried a 60-mark weightage.

A separate report in News18 said that once results are declared, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, (APSCHE) will hold counselling to determine admissions to under-graduate and post-graduate programmes offered at various law colleges, institutions and universities.

Here's how to check your results:

- Visit the official board website, sche.ap.gov.in.

- Click on the AP LAWCET 2018 link available.

- Enter your registration and date of birth.

- Click on submit button

- Download the result and take a printout for future usage.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.