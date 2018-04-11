Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd Year Results 2018 to be announced at 11 am; check results at bieap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Second Year Results 2018 (Class 12) will be announced by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) at around 11 am.

The results will be announced on BEIAP’s official website bieap.gov.in.

Here is how students can check their results:

1. Visit the official website bieap.gov.in.

2. Click on the link for Andhra Inter Second Year Results 2018.

3. Fill up the details (like roll number) to get your result.

4. Click on ‘Submit’ and download the result.

News18 reports that the Andhra Pradesh Inter Second Year exam was conducted from 1 to 19 March, with around 4,57,292 candidates registering for the exam.

The report also said that students can get their results by sending the text message ‘APGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO’ to 56263 from their mobile phones.