Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd Year Results 2018 declared; check results at bieap.gov.in

India FP Staff Apr 12, 2018 15:23:55 IST

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Second Year Results 2018 (Class XII) on Thursday. The results are available on BIEAP’s official website bieap.gov.in.

Earlier, the results were expected to be announced by BIEAP on Wednesday around 11 am.

Representational image. PTI

News18 reported that the Andhra Pradesh Inter Second Year exam was conducted from 1 to 19 March, with around 4,57,292 candidates registering for the exam.

Students can get their results by sending the text message ‘APGEN2<space>'registration number’ to 56263 from their mobile phones.

Here is how the candidates can check their results:

1. Visit the official website bieap.gov.in.

2. Click on the link for Andhra Inter Second Year Results 2018.

3. Fill up the details (like roll number) to get your result.

4. Click on ‘Submit’ and download the result.

 


Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 15:23 PM

