Students can also use apps like Kaizala Mobile App APCM connect, AP Fiber TV and People's First Mobile App to check their results

The results of Class 10 (SSC) have been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) at 5 pm today during a press conference. Education Minister of the state A Suresh announced the results.

All students have passed the BSEAP class 10 exams this year and results can be checked on the official website of the board — bse.ap.gov.in.

The results this year have been released on the basis of an alternative evaluation criteria released by the board. Students were given grades instead of scores this year on the basis of quarterly, half yearly and bimonthly tests. As much as 70 percent weightage was given to the written tests.

According to the officials, as many as 6,29,981 students have been graded as per the new system. This year, 3,04,036 girls and 3,22,945 boys have passed the BSEAP SSC (Class 10) exam.

Last year, the pass percentage of AP Class 10 was 94.88 percent. A total of 6,32,898 students had registered for the SSC exam. Girl students had a pass percentage of 95.09 percent and as many as 94.68 percent of boys passed the examination.

The class 10 students of the Andhra Pradesh board have not been awarded marks but grades.

Steps BSEAP Class 10 students can follow to view their result:

Step 1: Visit the website bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link to BSEAP class 10 results. Click on this

Step 3: Enter your required details including roll number and then click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed. Download it

Step 5: Take a print out of the result and keep it for future reference

Students can also use apps like Kaizala Mobile App APCM connect, AP Fiber TV and People's First Mobile App to check their results.