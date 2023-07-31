Andhra councillor slaps himself with slipper at meeting, says he has failed to keep poll promises

A councillor in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district slapped himself with a slipper on Monday for failing to fulfil the promises he had made to his voters earlier.

Mulaparthi Ramaraju, councillor, Narsipatnam Municipality (Ward 20), vented his frustration during the council meeting. A video of his slapping himself has gone viral on social media.

“It has been 31 months since I have been elected as a councillor but I am unable to solve civic issues like drainage, power, sanitation, roads and other problems in my ward,” Ramaraju told reporters, explaining the reason for slapping himself in public.

The 40-year-old councillor, who ekes out a living by driving an auto-rickshaw said he had tried all options but could not keep the promises made to voters.

He alleged that the local municipal officials completely ignored Ward 20 and he could not even get a water connection done for any of his voters.

Ramaraju said it was better to die in the council meeting for not being able to fulfil the promises as his voters were demanding that he execute the unfulfilled civic work.