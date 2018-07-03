Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: A road overbridge (ROB) collapsed on rail tracks in suburban Andheri amid heavy rains in the city this morning bringing local train services of the Western Railway to a halt, an official said. Two passers-by were reportedly injured in the incident, civic sources said.
It is suspected that some people are trapped under the debris of the collapsed overbridge, a senior fire brigade official said, adding that a search and rescue operation is underway. Office-goers, for whom local trains are the lifeline for daily commuting, bore the maximum brunt of the incident as many of them could not reach their work places.
Mumbai's famous tiffin carriers Dabbawalas expressed their inability to operate as the train services on the Western Line were stopped.
Flight services were affected at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport due to the weather condition in Mumbai. Jet Airways said that travellers can expect a delay in arrival and departure by up to 30 minutes until 3 pm.
At least 5 people have been injured after the road overbridge near Andheri station collapsed after heavy Mumbai rains for over past 16 hours. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner and the BMC commissioner to ensure smooth traffic movement after the collapse of the Gokhale Bridge near Andheri Railway station. Fadnavis has also asked the "BMC commissioner to increase frequency of BEST buses for convenience of commuters."
Ramesh Latke, who is an MLA of Andheri East constituency, said that the Gokhale Bridge, part of which collapsed on Tuesday morning was built around 1976. The MLA said that the audit for the road overbridge was done recently after the Elphinstone bridge collapse, "but if it collapsed just after 7-8 months after the audit, then they are playing with the citizens of Mumbai."
After the collapse of the Gokhale bridge near Andheri Railway station after heavy Mumbai rains, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will be running 14 extra buses between Borivali to Churchgate to make up for the disruption in the Western railway line. According to RPF and police authorities it will take at least four to five hours to fix the railway line starting from Andheri station. Mumbai Police issued an advisory for commuters travelling to the airport: "Plan your journey accordingly so that you are in time to catch your flight."
Daily commuters have been left stranded in Mumbai rain during morning rush hour after the partial collapse of Gokhale road overbridge disrupted services of the Western Railway. Part of the bridge, which connects Andheri East to Andheri West, on the arterial route collapsed amid heavy rains at 7:30am.
Fire services personnel and NDRF teams are the spot. As per initial reports, one person has been injured in the accident. BEST has said it will run more buses to make up for the disruption in train services. In a tweet, Mumbai Police said the trains on Western line were affected, with traffic below the bridge stopped for now.
An official from Disaster Management Unit said “thankfully” no train was passing on the track beneath. Dabbawalas, who supply tiffin boxes to the working professionals, have also expressed their inability to work along Western Railway routes today as all four lines of its suburban services have come to halt.
The incident comes more than a year after 23 deaths in a stampede and eventual collapse on the Elphinstone Road foot overbridge on September 29, 2017.
Mumbai rains, which has been going on unabated since Monday evening, has caused the footover bridge near Andheri West Railway Station to collapse. Reports said that at least one person has been injured. Part of the Gokhale Bridge, connecting Andheri East to West, collapsed affecting the overhead wires too. "Trains on the western line are affected.BMC,Fire Brigade as well as RPF Staff & Officers are deputed on spot for support.Traffic above and below the bridge is stopped for now," Mumbai police confirmed in a tweet.
Traffic on the West-East stretch is terrible, as commuters from different parts of the city have reported. Mumbai Police has been constantly tweeting out alternatives for commuters on the stretch. Check them here
Mumbai has been witnessing constant heavy rains for over 18 hours now and according to reports rainfall has crossed 90mm in some parts of the city, Intermittent heavy rains are expected to continue today. After heavy rains in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Thane and Palghar areas on Monday, Mumbai rains are likely to continue in these districts on Tuesday as well, the India Meterological Department said in its forecast.
While Mumbai is expected to receive heavy rainfall in some areas on Wednesday and Thursday, "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is likely on Friday and Saturday, for which the IMD has marked an "alert".
Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather said that between 8.30 am on Monday and 5.30 am on Tuesday, Santacruz recorded 97 millimetres of rains.
According to Accuweather, more rains will lash the western coast throughout the week, which can also result in flash floods and travel disruptions. "Residents in higher terrain nearby would also have to remain alert for localised landslides. Daily rainfall could surpass 50 millimetres in many locations. Some locations between Mumbai and Kochi could have 100 millimetres of rain on a given day," it said in a report.
Meanwhile, extremely heavy rain is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar are also expected to receive "heavy to very heavy" rains. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland , Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, and Goa, Rayalaseema, coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu might also receive heavy rains.
The monsoon covered the entire country on 29 June as it reached Sriganganagar, its last outpost in the country located in west Rajasthan, 17 days ahead of its normal onset date of 15 July.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 12:37 PM
