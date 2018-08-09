You are here:
Anant Kumar Singh transferred to land resources department; govt sources blame 'fallout' with Smriti Irani

India Press Trust of India Aug 09, 2018 18:10:26 IST

New Delhi: Textiles Secretary Anant Kumar Singh has been shifted to the Land Resources department as part of a minor top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected on Thursday.

Culture Secretary Raghvendra Singh has been moved as Textiles secretary in place of Anant Singh, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Screenshot from Ministry of Textiles website.

Arun Goel will be new Culture secretary. He is at present special secretary, Ministry of Culture.

Anant Singh, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed secretary, Ministry of Textiles, which is headed by Union Minister Smriti Irani, in May last year.

He has been appointed in the vacancy caused by the superannuation of Dinesh Singh on 30 June, 2018, it said.

Raghvendra Singh, a 1983 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, was in November 2017 appointed secretary in the Ministry of Culture.


