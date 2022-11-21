Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, is known for sharing unique and inspirational posts on Twitter. This time the industrialist has shared a stunning video as his “Monday Motivation”. Wondering what? Well, in the video, we get to see the beautiful view of this world from the perspective of an eagle. In the caption, Mahindra wrote that a mini-camera was hooked on to this magnificent bird, which allows one to get a “literal bird’s eye view”. He further added that before starting his week, he finds it beneficial to look at the big picture.

In the clip, as the eagle flies, we can see the beautiful mountains and terrain from its viewpoint. The epic view, combined with clear blue sky, looks no less than footage from a fantasy movie.

Have a look at this video here:

A mini-cam hooked on to this magnificent bird allows us to literally get a ‘bird’s eye view.’ I find it useful to start a week by trying to always start with the big picture instead of getting bogged down in the nitty-gritty right away #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/sTLNwSMXYa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2022



Viewers admired this clip a lot in the comment section. A user wondered how birds are able to fly so effortlessly without using any engine or hi-tech gadgets.

wow, how birds 🕊️fly effortlessly without engine,gps,radar etc hitech gadgets, is 8th wonder🤔. — vinod (@vinodtavildar) November 21, 2022



Some inspired individuals left a motivational note. An account wrote that this video taught him that the mountains were his problems and the wings were his opportunities. He added that the footage inspired him to move ahead in life while ignoring any obstacles in his way.

What i should learn from this bird is the hight of mountains are like problems,My wings are the opportunities,i should beleive in me & fly high by ignoring the mountains #natuare learnings. — Jaydeep (@jaydeep19122001) November 21, 2022



Another inspired viewer wrote that inspired one to live without any limits.

No limit is the msg in the video — Sunil Kumar Agrwal (@SunilAgrawal01) November 21, 2022



Some users said that only birds have the ability to witness Earth’s true beauty.

Only birds can see the real beauty of mother earth😍 — Loki of Asgard (@kkajal_kushwaha) November 21, 2022



While many people appreciated the video, some didn’t like the camera being hooked on to a bird. An individual wrote that the birds should be allowed to fly freely, adding that people can get these kinds of views and images through drones.

Sorry I find it disturbing and horrible, where are we heading. leave the birds 🦅 fly freely. We have the drones for these kinds of views and images. — Kaleem Quraishi (@kaleemq7860) November 21, 2022



This is not the only unique post related to nature which has been shared by Anand Mahindra. In August, he had shared a tweet which showed how birds create false entrances in their nests to safeguard their chicks from predators.

Have a look at this post here:

Nature is simply brilliant. I think we need to recruit these birds for our Corporate Risk and Corporate Strategy Departments! pic.twitter.com/HCZ231mXp6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2022



The post showed how a snake got inside the false entrance, but the chick remained unharmed.

