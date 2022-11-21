India

Anand Mahindra's Monday motivation will give you a literal ‘bird’s eye view'; watch

In the clip, as the eagle flies, we can see the beautiful mountains and terrain from its viewpoint. The epic view, combined with clear blue sky, looks no less than footage from a fantasy movie

FP Trending November 21, 2022 13:47:16 IST
Anand Mahindra's Monday motivation will give you a literal bird’s eye view. Twitter@anandmahindra

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, is known for sharing unique and inspirational posts on Twitter. This time the industrialist has shared a stunning video as his “Monday Motivation”. Wondering what? Well, in the video, we get to see the beautiful view of this world from the perspective of an eagle. In the caption, Mahindra wrote that a mini-camera was hooked on to this magnificent bird, which allows one to get a “literal bird’s eye view”. He further added that before starting his week, he finds it beneficial to look at the big picture.

Have a look at this video here:


Viewers admired this clip a lot in the comment section. A user wondered how birds are able to fly so effortlessly without using any engine or hi-tech gadgets.


Some inspired individuals left a motivational note. An account wrote that this video taught him that the mountains were his problems and the wings were his opportunities. He added that the footage inspired him to move ahead in life while ignoring any obstacles in his way.


Another inspired viewer wrote that inspired one to live without any limits.


Some users said that only birds have the ability to witness Earth’s true beauty.


While many people appreciated the video, some didn’t like the camera being hooked on to a bird. An individual wrote that the birds should be allowed to fly freely, adding that people can get these kinds of views and images through drones.


This is not the only unique post related to nature which has been shared by Anand Mahindra. In August, he had shared a tweet which showed how birds create false entrances in their nests to safeguard their chicks from predators.

Have a look at this post here:


The post showed how a snake got inside the false entrance, but the chick remained unharmed.

Updated Date: November 21, 2022 13:47:16 IST

