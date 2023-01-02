Anand Mahindra’s 'Monday motivation' talks about leaving stress behind

Apart from his impeccable business skills, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra’s stunning social media game is one reason he keeps winning over people. The business magnate’s social media timeline is nothing less than a treasure for users. From making us laugh out loud with his wit to stunning us with never-seen-before innovations, Mahindra’s posts are truly the best solution to end a dull moment. With that being said, the Mumbai-based business conglomerate thought, today 2 January, is truly right on time to inspire the internet with his “Monday motivation”. Sharing an old trending video on his official Twitter account, Mahindra made his followers understand how truly tense they could be, as they all venture into 2023 with great enthusiasm and excitement. Taking to the caption of the video, Mahindra urged all to not start the New Year by holding onto the stress from the previous year.

While sharing the video, Mahindra wrote in the caption, “An old video, but I never tire of seeing it…Put the glass down. Especially on Monday mornings. Don’t walk into work still holding it and letting it get heavier…” In the viral video, a professor can be seen asking his class how heavy is the glass of water that he has been holding. Responding to the same, the students started guessing and gave values like, “8oz, 12oz, etc.” After listening to all their guesses, the professor makes his students understand, by giving one an important life lesson. He said, “The absolute weight of the glass doesn’t matter, it depends on how long I hold onto it. If I hold it for a minute, nothing happens. If I hold it for an hour, my arm will begin to ache.”

The professor added, “If I hold it all day long, my arm will feel numb and paralysed. Even though the weight of the glass hasn’t changed, the longer I hold onto it, the heavier it becomes. Well, the stresses and worries of life are like this glass of water. If you stress and worry for a little while, there is no problem. If you worry about things a little bit longer, it begins to hurt. If you think about them all day long, you’ll feel paralysed and incapable of doing anything! Always remember: Put the glass down.”

As soon as the video was posted, it started making rounds on the internet with several users lauding Mahindra for sharing such an amazing lesson. One user commented, “Such a wonderful thought. ‘Put the glass down’. Besides the other famous philosophical query on. ‘Glass being half full or half empty!’”

Another wrote, “Brilliant sir, what a video.”

So far the video has been played more than 13,500 times and has garnered over 1500 likes.

