Days after he expressed his wish to visit a newly-inaugurated Hindu temple in Dubai, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra finally made a visit to the temple and further shared a picture of himself with his followers on Twitter. On Friday, Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter handle where he enjoys a massive following of 9.6 million. The industrialist can be seen posing in front of the magnificent temple. He also noted that the temple which is located in Jebel Ali, Dubai looks splendid and is well-managed.

“Finally made my visit to the splendid, well-managed new Temple in Jebel Ali, Dubai. They even have a murti of Shri Shirdi Sai Baba,” his tweet read.

Finally made my visit to the splendid, well-managed new Temple in Jebel Ali, Dubai. They even have a murti of Shri Shirdi Sai Baba. pic.twitter.com/XAHSJlyHuR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 28, 2022

The post also left many of his followers amused and impressed. While some asked the industrialist about his experience, some also shared their reactions to the beauty of the temple. A user wrote, “A temple in UAE is special”, while another commented, “Sir, People like you are needed in this country. Thank you for being generous.”

This came not long after the Mahindra Group chairman had shared a video of the temple further expressing his desire to visit the place on his next Dubai trip. “I believe this magnificent Temple was formally inaugurated today. Auspicious timing. Will make sure to visit it on my next trip to Dubai…,” he wrote in the caption.

I believe this magnificent Temple was formally inaugurated today. Auspicious timing. Will make sure to visit it on my next trip to Dubai… pic.twitter.com/F5IewLo1ns — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 5, 2022

The video shows the inside of the beautiful temple which is no doubt splendid.

Dubai’s new Hindu temple

After being inaugurated on 4 October 2022, the Hindu temple in the Jebel Ali area in Dubai is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple. After its foundation was laid in February 2020, the temple was finally inaugurated by UAE’s Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

Built as a community centre for hosting several religious activities and events, the temple is home to 16 different Hindu deities and has a whooping capacity to accommodate more than 1,000 worshippers on a daily basis.

