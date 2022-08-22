Anand Mahindra impressed by a man making electric jeep from scratch

Promoting the young talent and continuing the trajectory of intriguing tweets, Mahindra re-shared a video of a man who built an electric jeep at his home.

Anand Mahindra has yet again taken note of a root-level innovation. Promoting the young talent and continuing the trajectory of intriguing tweets, Mahindra re-shared a video of a man who built an electric jeep at his home. Mahindra, while responding to his job request, asked the senior Vice President of Mahindra Rise R Velusamy to reach out to him. Mahindra was so impressed that he went on to say that he believes that the country “will be a leader in electric vehicles." The video of a battery-operated jeep came to light, after a man shared it while replying to Mahindra’s different tweet on 17 August.

While sharing his video, Gowtham wrote, “Electric jeep we separately control the front wheel and back wheel. Please offer me a job sir.” Now while responding to Gowtham’s Tweet on 20 August, Mahindra wrote, “This is why I’m convinced India will be a leader in EVs. I believe America gained dominance in autos because of people’s passion for cars & technology & their innovation through garage ‘tinkering.’ May Gowtham & his ‘tribe’ flourish. R Velusamy please do reach out to him.” As soon as Mahindra re-shared the video, it started making rounds on the internet.

Apart from many users praising Gowtham’s talent, the comments section was flooded with many appreciating Mahindra’s ‘encouraging’ gesture towards young talents. One user commented, “True Sir, Your encouragement to young talent definitely makes India number one in this sector.”

Another commented, “We all Indians are convinced, sir. India will be a leader in EVs, thanks to Mahindras and Tatas. I will buy your BE EV once launched & will encourage family, friends and colleagues.”

A third user said, “America also became an economic superpower because its ecosystem put merit & brains over mere college degrees (which are important too). Fantastic gesture, sir.”

So far, the video has garnered more than 10 thousand likes and has been viewed over 277 thousand times.

