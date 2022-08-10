Anand Mahindra hails 9-year-old Chennai girl’s mission to make planet greener

At the age of six, she founded the Prashiddhi Forest Foundation with a motto to increase the green cover on the planet. For her contribution to social development, Prasiddhi Singh was awarded with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Nine-year-old Prasiddhi Singh from Chennai has taken a step forward to make the world greener. At this tender age, she has already planted 2,800 fruit trees and has become the creator of as many as 20 mini forests so far. According to her, she is now working on a mission with the other eco-warriors to increase the number to one lakh trees by the end of this year. For his immense contribution to nature, Prasiddhi Singh was awarded the Diana Award 2022. After learning about her from the official Twitter account of ‘The Better India’, industrialist Anand Mahindra wrote a message praising the great efforts by Prasiddhi Singh to make the world greener.

Quoting the tweet by ‘The Better India’ Anand Mahindra noted, “With people like her on this planet, there’s no reason to lose hope.” The post has grabbed eyeballs across the internet. Since being shared today, Anand Mahindra's latest post has garnered almost 2,000 likes on Twitter and will help Prasiddhi Singh to get more recognition. It will also encourage others to plant trees for the sake of the environment.

With people like her on this planet, there’s no reason to lose hope… https://t.co/Fgm2yADEex — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 10, 2022

One of the users lauded Singh by saying, “Well-done little champ. A cause close to my heart. Real soon I will be joining the club in a different state though.”

Another individual noted, “Awesome!! Once again an invaluable lesson. To grow, strengthen the ROOTS !!!” One of the users wrote, “Wow! I'm sure Manoj Naandi would love to get this young green lady involved with the Araku project in some way.”

In the video uploaded by The Better India, Prasiddhi Singh can be seen sharing the experience of her journey to date. According to her, she shares an unconditional bond with nature and loves to watch trees and birds.

She took the first initiative at the tender age of four after Cyclone Vadra caused significant damage to her city. The young eco-warrior took part in the plantation drive at the Mahindra World City and, along with the other residents, helped plant more than one lakh saplings.

However, it was just the beginning for her as she felt that she could do something more for mother nature. At the age of six, she founded the Prashiddhi Forest Foundation with a motto to increase the green cover on the planet. For her contribution to social development, Prasiddhi Singh was awarded with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

