Imitations of popular fashion brands are all over the place and have become quite a favourite among several, especially the younger generation. While ‘brand freaks’ usually don’t buy such products, it still manages to grab a major portion of our Indian markets. With that said, it won’t be a surprise if you spot an original pair of Adidas shoes as well as a duplicate one with an extra ‘A’. Sounds fun. Isn’t it?

This is the case with several markets where some people passionately sell such fake products. Some of the masterminds manage to pull off such fakes with precision, while some fail and end up with funny and weird versions of the brands. Time and again, pictures of such poorly modified brands continue to go viral and are hilarious at the same time. One such photo has now gone viral on the internet and has grabbed the attention of Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anand Mahindra shared a picture of a shoe poorly copied from the famous sports brand, Adidas. Well, it is the brand name that has gone viral.

Take a look:

Completely logical. It just means that Adi has a brother called Ajit. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam? 😊 pic.twitter.com/7W5RMzO2fB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 22, 2022



As we look at the picture, it shows a white-coloured shoe with Adidas’ logo and three stripes as visible on its original footwear. However, coming to the brand name, it has been spelled as ‘Ajitdas’. Adding more humour to the post, Anand Mahindra called it ‘completely logical’ and further said “Adi has a brother called Ajit.”

Notably, the picture has left the internet in splits and many took to the comment section to share their reactions. Some also shared many other versions of such hilarious duplicates. A user wrote, “Sir more power to Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam as Adi has a sister too “Ada” along with brother “Ajit”, while another commented, “Maybe it’s Adidas’s bro lost in kumbh mela.”

Check some more reactions:

Adi is one more brother pic.twitter.com/NughZdxanq — Rajendra Choudhary (@rajendra_deh) November 22, 2022

Sir more power to Vasudhaiv kutumbkam as adi has a sister too “Ada” along with brother “Ajit” 😇😇 pic.twitter.com/ue9RlFc0Vz — Dr. Saurabh k Srivastava🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Allthetrueindi1) November 22, 2022

Here are more pic.twitter.com/DdBfTluKnt — Sir Kazam (@SirKazamJeevi) November 22, 2022

They also have an extended family !! pic.twitter.com/ZlPP7GFOVi — Shivam Bhatnagar (@shivambhat89) November 22, 2022

I have seen various renditions of this brand, but #AjitDas is on a whole new level 😀 Tweets like this make me miss additional reaction emojis that Twitter doesn’t support… Such as the smiley, or laugh out loud etc… Goo one : ) — S U B H A R A N J A N (@Subharanjan_) November 22, 2022



In the meantime, the post has gone viral and grabbed several likes and comments. These awfully copied brand names will definitely tickle your funny bone.

