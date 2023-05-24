Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra who is known for expanding the company’s footprint into multiple fields including automobile, IT and even aerospace is quite active on social media. He is often seen praising startups, India’s flourishing businesses and the country’s development in multiple sectors. Speaking of which, the business tycoon recently took to Twitter and lauded India’s growing steel industry. This came at a time when India has surged to the second position in terms of steel-producing companies with a production rate of 6.6 per cent. While writing about his emotions attached to the industry, Mahindra expressed a sense of “awe & gratification” over the ranking.

Retweeting the post shared by World of Statistics on Twitter, Mahindra recalled his early career days from the 80s when he started working with Mahindra Ugine Steel. Mentioning that the Japanese were like “Gods in the Steel world”, he went on to note that the present ranking has left him with a sense of awe and gratification.

“I started my career in the Steel industry in the ‘80’s. (Mahindra Ugine Steel—alloy steel rather than mild steel, of course) At that time, the Japanese were like Gods in the Steel world. Untouchable in terms of scale or quality. It’s hard for me to express the sense of awe & gratification I feel to see this ranking. I’m glad I lived long enough to see this,” he wrote.

I started my career in the Steel industry in the ‘80’s. (Mahindra Ugine Steel—alloy steel rather than mild steel, of course) At that time, the Japanese were like Gods in the Steel world. Untouchable in terms of scale or quality. It’s hard for me to express the sense of awe &… https://t.co/LWwcRAnZOC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 23, 2023

In reaction to his post, several social media users appreciated his contribution and gesture towards the country’s growing steel industry. A user wrote, “Mahindra Ugine Steel has risen to prominence & redefined the rules of the game. Your journey through the years has been an incredible testament to the evolution of an industry once ruled by gods, as you now stand among them as a true innovator and trailblazer.” Another one wrote, “So true sir! New India has ventured into so many different domains in the last 15-20 years.”

“Feeling incredibly inspired by the impactful words! The unwavering dedication of the Indian steel industry throughout the years has led us to this remarkable achievement. Now, our mission is to narrow the gap between the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, pushing ourselves even further! Let’s keep forging ahead!” a user commented.

Speaking about the statistics, while China remained at the top position as the largest steel producer by contributing 53.9 percent towards global production, India is in the second position with a 6.6 per cent share. It is followed by Japan (4.8 percent), the US (4.3 percent), and Russia (3.8 percent) in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th positions.

