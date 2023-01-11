Recently, a man was caught by customs officials at the airport in Kolkata for illegally smuggling cash of over Rs 32 lakhs sealed in several pan masala packets. While this was a big win on part of the customs department as they were able to foil a major smuggling bid, it also brings attention to the ‘smart’ trick adopted by the smuggler for carrying out the crime. Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra, who also came across the video, has shared his reaction on Twitter.

Stating that he wished the man had applied his ‘creativity’ towards law-abiding, the industrialist wrote, “No shortage of innovative thinking and ‘manufacturing’ in India. I just wish this gentleman had applied his creativity to more productive-and law-abiding-goals!”

No shortage of innovative thinking and ‘manufacturing’ in India. I just wish this gentleman had applied his creativity to more productive-and law-abiding-goals! https://t.co/iO5nA4zWT0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 10, 2023



Seemingly unhappy with the unlawful actions of the smuggler, Anand Mahindra made an attempt to draw attention to such illegalities.

Social media users also shared their reactions to the video and flooded the comment section. A user wrote, “He “services” can be utilised by the customs department to catch smugglers. :)”, while another one wrote, “How much would he have spent doing all this and what would have been his gain if succeeded would be interesting to find out.”

A user while sharing another story of smuggling wrote, “People have been caught smuggling bizarre stuff in myriad ways. Most common among desis is smuggling gold paste. While all these R illegal, desis R well known for carrying stuff that international customs officials might not be familiar with & flag, While hardly anyone can succeed.”

About the case

As reported by media outlets, the man who was about to board a flight to Bangkok was intercepted by the Kolkata customs officials after receiving special inputs from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU). After going through his belongings, the authorities made a recovery of around $40,000 (Rs 32,78,000) in US dollars.

As evident in the video, the cash was smartly folded and hidden inside the ‘gutkha’ packets.

