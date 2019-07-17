You are here:
'Anadi lag rahi thi': Husband Dharmendra joins in trolling Hema Malini's cleanliness drive 'photo-op' in Parliament

India FP Staff Jul 17, 2019 15:47:03 IST

BJP lawmaker Hema Malini was the centre of jokes on social media after she joined a cleanliness drive in the Parliament complex under the Narendra Modi government's flagship initiative, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The Mathura MP, along with Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur, could seen be sweeping the premises outside the Parliament with a broom while being surrounded by security. When the video of the initiative went viral on social media, it didn't go down well with Twitterati as Malini displayed her inexperience with the chore.

While some questioned the purpose of clearing an already clean area — the duo could be seen only sweeping a few scattered leaves — others suggested that it was just for a "photo-op".

Many said the MPs should visit places where cleaning was actually required. While most slammed the MPs, calling the initiative "fake drama in front of media!", others trolled them with GIFs.

A few users on Twitter also turned it into a meme.

Also joining the bandwagon was Malini's husband, veteran actor Dharmendra. He was asked on Twitter whether his wife had used a broom before this. To which the actor replied in Hindi: "Yes, in films. She looked like a beginner to me too. I helped my mother during my childhood with household chores and I was very efficient at sweeping with brooms."

Anadi lag rahi thi: Husband Dharmendra joins in trolling Hema Malinis cleanliness drive photo-op in Parliament

So far his tweet has garnered over 400 likes and he has been praised by netizens for his honesty. After the actor-politician's video surfaced on social media, several leaders of the Opposition, including National Conference chief Omar Abdullah, were quick to take a dig at her with interesting memes for appearing awkward while handling the broom.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 15:47:03 IST

