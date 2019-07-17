'Anadi lag rahi thi': Husband Dharmendra joins in trolling Hema Malini's cleanliness drive 'photo-op' in Parliament

BJP lawmaker Hema Malini was the centre of jokes on social media after she joined a cleanliness drive in the Parliament complex under the Narendra Modi government's flagship initiative, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The Mathura MP, along with Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur, could seen be sweeping the premises outside the Parliament with a broom while being surrounded by security. When the video of the initiative went viral on social media, it didn't go down well with Twitterati as Malini displayed her inexperience with the chore.

While some questioned the purpose of clearing an already clean area — the duo could be seen only sweeping a few scattered leaves — others suggested that it was just for a "photo-op".

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

Many said the MPs should visit places where cleaning was actually required. While most slammed the MPs, calling the initiative "fake drama in front of media!", others trolled them with GIFs.

Stupidity, not sure when they will stop all these fake drama in front of media! Keeping country clean, is the very basic responsibility of any government. Why it requires separate tax collected as Swachh bharat, then what for standard 30% tax collected, govt servants to eat? — Core Socio (@CoreSocio) July 13, 2019

Isn't parliament premises already super clean.

Such photo ops are unnecessary & looks ridiculous. — THE OUTSPOKEN INDIAN 🇮🇳 (@TheOutspokenInd) July 13, 2019

People of India would be more happy if they go outside parliament premises and clean the roads. I guess there is no need to clean already cleaned premises. https://t.co/SVsKNmXlwo — Anshuman Jaiswal (@anshumansworld) July 13, 2019

A few users on Twitter also turned it into a meme.

Hema Malini be like pic.twitter.com/k7CFjqLXYt — Initnamees 🇮🇳 (@SeemantiniBose) July 13, 2019

When it comes to trying sweeping

Fakhar Zaman is way more better than Hema Malini ji

Atleast Fakhar Zaman tried pic.twitter.com/GFTQaJC03R — Subham (@subhsays) July 13, 2019

Also joining the bandwagon was Malini's husband, veteran actor Dharmendra. He was asked on Twitter whether his wife had used a broom before this. To which the actor replied in Hindi: "Yes, in films. She looked like a beginner to me too. I helped my mother during my childhood with household chores and I was very efficient at sweeping with brooms."

So far his tweet has garnered over 400 likes and he has been praised by netizens for his honesty. After the actor-politician's video surfaced on social media, several leaders of the Opposition, including National Conference chief Omar Abdullah, were quick to take a dig at her with interesting memes for appearing awkward while handling the broom.

When new entrants at Hogwarts are introduced to the broomstick for the first time https://t.co/7BZpx3LwmW — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey__) July 13, 2019

Ma’am please practice how to wield the ?? in private before your next photo op. This technique you’ve employed won’t contribute much to improving cleanliness in Mathura (or anywhere else for that matter). https://t.co/jFVLPJDLwy — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 13, 2019

With inputs from agencies