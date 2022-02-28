Amul to hike milk price by Rs 2 per litre from midnight on Monday

In percentage terms, the increase in price stands at around four per cent, which the company claimed is much lower than average food inflation

New Delhi:India's largest dairy firm Amul announced on Monday it has decided to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre effective from March 1, 2022, across India.

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, which manufactures and market milk and other dairy products under the brand name of Amul, said in a statement that Amul Gold price will be increased to Rs 60 per litre effective from 1 March from the existing Rs 58 per litre.

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the price of Amul Gold milk will be Rs 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taza will cost Rs 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be sold at Rs 27 per 500 ml.

The company has increased prices after a gap of nearly eight months.

In percentage terms, the increase in price stands at around 4 per cent. The company claimed that the 4 per cent increase is much lower than average food inflation.