AMU row: J&K governor seeks Prakash Javadekar's intervention to ensure security of Kashmiri students

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday sought the intervention of Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar to ensure smooth studies of the Kashmiri students at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Governor Malik also shared his concern on the issue with AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor. He urged both Javadekar and Mansoor to ensure that Kashmiri students are allowed to continue their studies in a safe, secure and well-disposed academic environment.

Around 1,200 Kashmiri students studying in AMU threatened to leave their studies midway if sedition charges filed against some of the students were not withdrawn.

Students from Kashmir studying at the AMU held a silent protest on Tuesday over the same issue.

Aligarh: Students from Kashmir, studying at AMU, hold a silent protest during a function held for alumni of the University. AMU's 3 Kashmiri students were booked on sedition charges for trying to hold a prayer meeting for terrorist Manan Wani who was killed in an encounter in J&K pic.twitter.com/HNvZPKxfsG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 16, 2018

Recently, a group of students was suspended for allegedly raising anti-India slogans in the university. Two Kashmiri students were also stated to have been part of the slogan-shouting brigade.

According to reports, the students apparently also mourned the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen's top commanders Manan Wani and Ashiq Hussain Zargar who were killed by security forces in an encounter.

The Aligarh Police launched a probe and subsequently, a case was registered against the protesters under Sections 147, 148, 124(A), 153(A), 153(B), 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On Monday, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti urged the Centre to withdraw cases against the Kashmiri students.

Her statement came after three AMU students from Kashmir were suspended and booked for sedition for allegedly trying to hold a prayer meeting for Wani, who was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in North Kashmir on 11 October.

Mufti also said that it "will be a travesty to punish them for remembering their former colleague, who was a victim of relentless violence in Kashmir".

Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh, Ajai Sahni had said police took the action after a video surfaced showing the three Kashmiri students raising "anti-India" slogans.

With inputs from agencies