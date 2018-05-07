You are here:
AMU portrait row: UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey says Muhammad Ali Jinnah worked to destroy India

India PTI May 07, 2018 07:29:21 IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Mahendra Nath Pandey on Sunday said Muhammad Ali Jinnah had worked to "destroy" the country and during Partition all sections of society had suffered heavy losses.

File image of Mahendra Nath Pandey. PTI

The BJP leader's statement comes amid the controversy over a portrait of the Pakistan founder at the Aligarh Muslim University.

"Since ancient times, this country has been known as Akhand Bharat (undivided India). Today, the Jinnah episode, which has come up before the country, has inflicted pain on the people of the country," he said.

"Jinnah worked to destroy the country and at the time of Partition people from different sections of the society be it Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs or Christians suffered heavy losses," said Pandey, who was attending the Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti in Atrauli.

In a statement issued in Lucknow on Sunday by the Uttar Pradesh BJP, Pandey said, "Instead of giving importance to Jinnah, we should cooperate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a strong nation."


