Amritsar train tragedy: UN chief Antonio Guterres, Canada PM Justin Trudeau express condolences on Twitter

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed his deepest condolences to the families and friends of over 60 people who died in a train accident in Amritsar, terming the incident as "tragic".

At least 61 people were killed and 72 injured on Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy was run over by a train.

The train was coming from Punjab's Jalandhar city when the accident occurred at Joda Phatak near Amritsar, where at least 300 people were watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground adjacent to the tracks.

Guterres said in a tweet.

My heart goes to all in Amritsar following Friday’s tragic accident. Earlier this month, I was honoured to visit the Golden Temple and witnessed the warmth and generosity of the people. My deepest condolences to those who have lost family and loved ones. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 19, 2018

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condoled the accident in which 39 of the total 61 people killed have been identified so far.

My thoughts are with everyone who has lost a loved one in the tragic train crash in Amritsar, India. Canadians are keeping you in our hearts tonight & wishing all those injured a full recovery. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 19, 2018

The Punjab government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of the accident victims. A state mourning has been declared for Saturday, and all offices and educational institutions remain closed in the State.

The incident sent shock waves across the country. There was an outpouring of grief with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore and several other leaders condoling the loss of lives.