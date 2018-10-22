Amritsar train tragedy: Gurugram-based lawyer files petition in Punjab and Haryana HC seeking CBI inquiry

Chandigarh: A petition has been filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court by a Gurugram-based lawyer seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry or formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Amritsar train accident.

Petitioner Dinesh Kumar Dakoria has sought directions for court monitored probe, besides seeking a direction to set up a commission under retired or sitting justices of the high court for assessment and estimation of personal losses for granting adequate compensation.

Dakoria has also sought issuance of guidelines for duties and responsibilities of elected members in connection with their respective constituencies and the people thereof.

The petitioner stated that the elected members disowned their responsibilities, leaving the people in the lurch.

"Order/direction may be issued to Municipal Corporation Amritsar including state police to investigate the lapses which caused the said unfortunate incident and appropriate action should be taken to deter future incident like this," the petitioner stated.

The accident took place in Choura Bazar near Jhoda Phatak area of Amritsar on 19 October after a train ran over the crowd, standing along railway tracks, to watch an effigy of Ravan being burnt. At least 60 people died while over 50 sustained injuries in the tragedy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed in the train tragedy, along with Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. He has also ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter.