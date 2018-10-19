Priority is to give best possible medical assistance to the injured: Northern Railways CPRO tells Firstpost

When asked whether any probe will be conducted by Northern Railways, Deepak Kumar — CPRO, Nothern Railways — told Firstpost: "The Minister of State for Railways, along with Railway Board chairman and other senior officials, are on their way to the accident site. Any announcement on any enquiry can be given only by them."

He also said that the railways was not responsible for the mishap. Kumar also said that the railways will decide on compensation later.

"The question of compensation doesn't arise immediately because the priority is to give the best possible medical assistance to the injured as of now. The railways would decide on compensation later," Kumar said.