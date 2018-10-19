Amritsar train accident LIVE updates: At least 52 people were killed and 72 others after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train. A crisis management roup under Punjab health minister Brahm Mohindra has been set up to monitor relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Former cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has demanded dismissal of Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Two hours after the incident, Union railway minister Piyush Goyal reacted on Twitter saying that he was deeply saddened and shocked by the incident.
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu reacted to reports that his wife was the chief guest at the event. "My wife is visiting the injured at the hospital. One should understand, nobody causes such incidents intentionally. I urge people to not politicise the issue. At this time, everyone needs to come together and share the grief."
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said that his government will grant Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the deceased and ensure free treatment of the injured.
The train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar. At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravana dahan', sources told PTI.
ADCP Lakhbir Singh said 15 bodies have been found.
The toll is likely to rise, he said. Further details are awaited.
Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 22:41 PM
A crisis management roup under Punjab health minister Brahm Mohindra has been set up to monitor relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Technical Education Minister Charanjit S Channi will be members of the group.The team has rushed to the accident site.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that he has cancelled all engagement in US and is returning to India.
There is a shortage of blood at the hospitals where the injured have been brought. NGOs are appealing to the people to donate blood.
Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "There are not enough words to mourn the Amritsar train tragedy that claims so many innocent lives. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. The incident needs to be probed as it casts serious question on administration."
Many people are still searching for their missing relatives, who had come to witness Dussehra event.
"The effigy of Ravana was burnt and I had just left the site when the incident happened. Priority is to get the injured treated. Dussehra celebrations are held there every year. People who are doing politics over this incident should be ashamed," said Navjot Kaur Sidhu.
Around 40 to 45 dead bodies have arrived at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital while several are reportedly still lying on railway lines. Amritsar deputy commissioner has asked all hospitals including military hospital to provide free treatment to the injured who are brought in the respective hospitals.
Many children of in age group of 6-10 have also died during the accident. Eyewitnesses say some children died even in stampede caused after the accident.
Sub Divisional Magistrate of Amritsar Rajesh Sharma has confirmed that 50 bodies have been found.
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he will rush back to Amritsar from Bengaluru. Speaking to India Today, he said, "I have spokes to the deputy commission. There will be an investigation.
On reports that his wife was the chief guest at the event, he said, "My wife is visiting the injured at the hospital. One should understand, nobody causes such incidents intentionally. I urge people to not politicise the issue. At this time, everyone needs to come together and share the grief."
Navjot Kaur Sidhu along with area councillors was present at the spot as guests at the Dussehra function. But it is so far not confirmed whether they left before the incident or not.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet, "Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required."
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife was the chief guest at the Dussehra event. An eyewitness told ANI that celebrations were organised by the Congress near the railways tracks without permission.
Punjab minister OP Soni says that death toll could be between 100-150. But no confirmed figure was given as the bodies are still scattered in the area.
In the wake of the tragic rail accident, the Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed home secretary, health secretary and ADGP law and order to immediately rush to Amritsar.
A police official said that there were over 50 casualties in the incident. "We are assessing the situation and evacuating people from the site. The injured have been taken to the hospital," he said.
An eyewitness said that a train travelling at a fast speed ran over several people during Dussehra celebrations, in Choura Bazar near Amritsar.
The Ravana effigy was being burnt as part of Dussehra celebrations near the railway tracks. Locals were watching the celebrations from the railway tracks when a train ran into them.
A crisis management roup under Punjab health minister Brahm Mohindra has been set up to monitor relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Technical Education Minister Charanjit S Channi will be members of the group.The team has rushed to the accident site.
Punjab government ordered state mourning. All offices and educational institutions to remain closed on Saturday in wake of Amritsar train tragedy.
Northern Railway spokesperson says only one train was passing at the time of incident
"Operations in-charge at the accident site in Amritsar has told me that only one train was passing from the area. We have issued helpline numbers," said Northern Railway spokesperson.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that he has cancelled all engagement in US and is returning to India.
There is a shortage of blood at the hospitals where the injured have been brought. NGOs are appealing to the people to donate blood.
By Arjun Sharma/101Reporters
Firstpost tried contacting Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, deputy commissioner of Amritsar. Sangha was in a hospital and said that the situation there was "very serious".
Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "There are not enough words to mourn the Amritsar train tragedy that claims so many innocent lives. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. The incident needs to be probed as it casts serious question on administration."
Many people are still searching for their missing relatives, who had come to witness Dussehra event.
By Arjun Sharma/101Reporters
"The effigy of Ravana was burnt and I had just left the site when the incident happened. Priority is to get the injured treated. Dussehra celebrations are held there every year. People who are doing politics over this incident should be ashamed," said Navjot Kaur Sidhu.
Around 40 to 45 dead bodies have arrived at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital while several are reportedly still lying on railway lines. Amritsar deputy commissioner has asked all hospitals including military hospital to provide free treatment to the injured who are brought in the respective hospitals.
Many children of in age group of 6-10 have also died during the accident. Eyewitnesses say some children died even in stampede caused after the accident.
By Arjun Sharma/101Reporters
Former cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has demanded dismissal of Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. He further sought the registeration of a case against those who allowed organising a Dussehra function along side a busy railway line.
"We have received 70 people in critical condition. We are monitoring the situation closely. Around 10 dead bodies also received at hospital", Surinder Pal, Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Amritsar said.
By Gursimran Singh/101Reporters
Sub Divisional Magistrate of Amritsar Rajesh Sharma has confirmed that 50 bodies have been found.
Input by Arjun Sharma/101Reporters
"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic train incident that occurred in Amritsar. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the injured to recover quickly. Railways is conducting immediate relief and rescue operations," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he will rush back to Amritsar from Bengaluru. Speaking to India Today, he said, "I have spokes to the deputy commission. There will be an investigation.
On reports that his wife was the chief guest at the event, he said, "My wife is visiting the injured at the hospital. One should understand, nobody causes such incidents intentionally. I urge people to not politicise the issue. At this time, everyone needs to come together and share the grief."
Navjot Kaur Sidhu along with area councillors was present at the spot as guests at the Dussehra function. But it is so far not confirmed whether they left before the incident or not.
Input by Arjun Sharma/101Reporters
Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that he spoke to the Punjab home secretary and the DGP over the train accident. "Centre is ready to provide all possible assistance to the state at this hour of grief," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet, "Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required."
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife was the chief guest at the Dussehra event. An eyewitness told ANI that celebrations were organised by the Congress near the railways tracks without permission.
Input by Arjun Sharma/101Reporters
Punjab minister OP Soni says that death toll could be between 100-150. But no confirmed figure was given as the bodies are still scattered in the area.
Input by Arjun Sharma/101Reporters
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said in a tweet that his government will grant Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the deceased and ensure free treatment of the injured.
In the wake of the tragic rail accident, the Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed home secretary, health secretary and ADGP law and order to immediately rush to Amritsar.
Input by Arjun Sharma/101Reporters
The rescue operation is getting hampered as the authorities have not arranged any floodlights to search the bodies and injured who were thrown by the speeding trains. Video camera lights and mobile phones are being used to search for bodies.
Eyewitnesses say people were not able to hear the speeding train due to the noise of burning crackers in the effigies.
Input by Arjun Sharma/101Reporters
According to some reports, there were two trains coming from opposite directions on two lines. One was Howrah Mail and theother was Amritsar-Jalandhar DMU.
A police official said that there were over 50 casualties in the incident. "We are assessing the situation and evacuating people from the site. The injured have been taken to the hospital," he said.
An eyewitness said that a train travelling at a fast speed ran over several people during Dussehra celebrations, in Choura Bazar near Amritsar.
The Ravana effigy was being burnt as part of Dussehra celebrations near the railway tracks. Locals were watching the celebrations from the railway tracks when a train ran into them.
At least 15 people are confirmed dead in a train accident in Amritsar's Joda Phatak