Several bodies still lying on railway tracks

Around 40 to 45 dead bodies have arrived at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital while several are reportedly still lying on railway lines. Amritsar deputy commissioner has asked all hospitals including military hospital to provide free treatment to the injured who are brought in the respective hospitals.

Many children of in age group of 6-10 have also died during the accident. Eyewitnesses say some children died even in stampede caused after the accident.

By Arjun Sharma/101Reporters