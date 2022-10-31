Amritsar: Robber shot dead after security guard at petrol pump opens fire, watch video

Amritsar: In a shocking turn of events, a security guard posted at a petrol pump here, allegedly shot a miscreant to death while resisting robbery bid on Sunday.

The incident came to light after a video of the incident captured in the security cameras installed at the petrol pump was shared on the social media. Soon after which it went viral across platforms.

As per the reports, the incident occurred at a 24-hour open petrol pump near situated on a highway in Mallian Village near Jandiala Guru of Amritsar. The incident came one month after Rs 90,000 were robbed off from the same petrol pump at gunpoint.

Police say, two bike borne assailants allegedly entered the petrol pump at around 9 PM. One of them got off the bike and asked the staff for cash while brandishing a pistol in his hands.

Seeing this, the security guard of petrol pump ran towards them with a rifle in his hands. He shot at one of them when he tried to run away. Soon after seeing his accomplice getting shot, the other accused ran off.

Watch video of security guard shooting at the robber.

Police reached the spot after the staff shared information. An investigation was lodged after taking possession of the dead body. Efforts are also on to arrest the second accused.

