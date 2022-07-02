'The victim had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers,' police said

New Delhi: A team of the National Investigation Agency arrived in Maharashtra's Amravati on Saturday to probe the killing of a chemist.

54-year-old Umesh Kolhe was hacked to death on 21 June, almost a week before tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two men Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Ghous in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

In both the murders, the victims allegedly shared social media posts in support of BJP's suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The NIA took over the probe hours after receiving orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

MHA has handed over the investigation of the case relating to the barbaric killing of Shri Umesh Kolhe in Amravati Maharashtra on 21st June to NIA. The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) July 2, 2022

Earlier, the counter-terror agency started probing the Udaipur killing on the orders of the Home Ministry.

Seven including mastermind arrested in chemist murder case

"Police have arrested the seventh accused related to the murder incident from Nagpur, Maharashtra," Nilima Araj, Police Inspector, City Kotwali PS, Amravati said. The accused has been identified as Sheikh Irfan Sheikh Rahim, ANI reported.

Final moments captured in CCTV footage from the night of 21st June show Amravati-based shop owner Umesh Kolhe (pic 1) who was stabbed to death on his scooter and three accused (pic 2) on a bike near a school building in Amravati CCTV visuals verified by police pic.twitter.com/fgTfZXJ6Ye — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

"During the investigation, we found that Umesh Kolhe had posted on social media in support of Nupur Sharma and this incident took place because of that post," Vikram Sali, DCP Amravati said earlier in the day.

"Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers," an official of the City Kotwali police station had said.

After that, the prime accused Irfan (32) who runs an NGO hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe and roped in five persons for it.

He promised to give Rs 10,000 to them and a safe escape in a car, he added.

The incident occurred between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on 21 June when Kolhe was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop, he said, adding that his son Sanket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him in a different vehicle. "When all of them reached near Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path.

A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official said.

#WATCH | My brother forwarded some messages about Nupur Sharma in some Whatsapp groups but we're not able to understand why was he killed because of 2-4 forwarded messages? He didn't forward them to anyone individually: Mahesh Kolhe, brother of Umesh Kolhe who was murdered pic.twitter.com/njk8X7IGnF — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

Initial investigation by the City Kotwali Police Station in Amravati following a complaint by Umesh Kohle's son Sanket Kohle led them to arrest two persons - Muddsir Ahemad, 22, and Shahrukh Pathan, 25, on 23 June.



Their interrogation revealed the involvement of four more persons, of which three Abdul Thoufik, 24, Shoaib Khan, 22, and Atib Rashid, 22 were arrested on 25 June, while one was absconding.

The BJP on 5 June suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled another leader Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.