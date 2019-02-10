Amol Palekar on being heckled by NGMA director: 'Asked her whether my script would be censored before I speak'

Veteran actor and director Amol Palekar was repeatedly interrupted during his speech at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) on 8 February, when he criticised the Ministry of Culture for reportedly scrapping the gallery's advisory committee in Mumbai and Bengaluru, reports Scroll. Palekar spoke about being censored in a press conference on 10 February.

He spoke about certain changes made to the NGMA building wherein four floors are reportedly reserved for the gallery's collection. All the new as well as existing artists are delegated one floor to exhibit their work, which he found unfair. The artists will have to struggle to get space for their art, he said. He also added that he did not know why the decision was taken and he wanted to address it at the event. However, when he began speaking, he was stopped from doing so.

Amol Palekar on being asked to cut short his speech at National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai: I even told them that I wanted to thank Ministry of Culture for the magnanimity of culture for showing this exhibition.She said she doesn't want any backhand compliment like this & left https://t.co/w1ZnDMSvbS — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019

Actor Amol Palekar on being asked to cut short his speech at National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai: Director was present there & she even said that I should have spoken to her before speaking this here. I even replied whether my script would be censored before I speak. pic.twitter.com/lF5nuH8bDv — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019

On 8 February, Palekar was speaking at 'Inside The Empty Box' event organised by Bodhana Arts and Research Foundation in memory of artist Prabhakar Barwe.

Palekar said that the Barwe exhibition "will be the last show that is decided by the advisory committee of local artists and not by some bureaucrat or agent of the government with an agenda of either moral policing or proliferation of certain art commensurate with an ideological incline. As of 13 November, 2018, the artists’ advisory committees operating at both regional centres, in Mumbai and Bangalore, have been abolished." He added that he was officially inquiring about the details to verify the rumours.

LIVE | Veteran actor-director Amol Palekar addresses media https://t.co/wmfQPug9Ap — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 10, 2019

Just got this video of one of my favourite actors, Amol Palekar, being cut off while ruing the loss of independence in art at @mumbai_ngma simply because he seemed critical of a Ministry of Culture/NGMA decision. This is what #intolerance in the present times is all about. Sad! pic.twitter.com/u8L30qeiz7 — Annu Tandon (@AnnuTandonUnnao) February 9, 2019

Palekar was interrupted by many people on the stage as well as former chairman of the advisory committee in Mumbai, Suhas Balukar and event curator Jesal Thacker. They asked him to stick to talking about Barwe only.

Palekar reminded the audiences about when writer Nayantara Sahgal's invitation to speak at a Marathi literary event was rescinded to "avoid any untoward incident and in view of the controversy that has cropped up against her name", after a political outfit threatened to disrupt the function.

Talking about the incident Palekar told Indian Express, "I was in a dilemma before, about whether I should speak up about the issues I raised, but I realised that I could not remain silent. So many artists were aware of these changes in policy and there were murmurs all around, and I couldn’t stay silent on the occasion, particularly because this exhibition is the last one to be decided by the advisory committee."

