Amol Palekar on being heckled by NGMA director: 'Asked her whether my script would be censored before I speak'

India FP Staff Feb 10, 2019 15:30:01 IST

Veteran actor and director Amol Palekar was repeatedly interrupted during his speech at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) on 8 February, when he criticised the Ministry of Culture for reportedly scrapping the gallery's advisory committee in Mumbai and Bengaluru, reports Scroll. Palekar spoke about being censored in a press conference on 10 February.

He spoke about certain changes made to the NGMA building wherein four floors are reportedly reserved for the gallery's collection. All the new as well as existing artists are delegated one floor to exhibit their work, which he found unfair. The artists will have to struggle to get space for their art, he said. He also added that he did not know why the decision was taken and he wanted to address it at the event. However, when he began speaking, he was stopped from doing so.

On 8 February, Palekar was speaking at 'Inside The Empty Box' event organised by Bodhana Arts and Research Foundation in memory of artist Prabhakar Barwe.

Palekar said that the Barwe exhibition "will be the last show that is decided by the advisory committee of local artists and not by some bureaucrat or agent of the government with an agenda of either moral policing or proliferation of certain art commensurate with an ideological incline. As of 13 November, 2018, the artists’ advisory committees operating at both regional centres, in Mumbai and Bangalore, have been abolished." He added that he was officially inquiring about the details to verify the rumours.

Palekar was interrupted by many people on the stage as well as former chairman of the advisory committee in Mumbai, Suhas Balukar and event curator Jesal Thacker. They asked him to stick to talking about Barwe only.

Palekar reminded the audiences about when writer Nayantara Sahgal's invitation to speak at a Marathi literary event was rescinded to "avoid any untoward incident and in view of the controversy that has cropped up against her name", after a political outfit threatened to disrupt the function.

Talking about the incident Palekar told Indian Express, "I was in a dilemma before, about whether I should speak up about the issues I raised, but I realised that I could not remain silent. So many artists were aware of these changes in policy and there were murmurs all around, and I couldn’t stay silent on the occasion, particularly because this exhibition is the last one to be decided by the advisory committee."

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019 15:30:01 IST

