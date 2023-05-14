Amit Shah to inaugurate training programme on legislative drafting
A training programme on legislative drafting will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.
Aimed at creating an understanding of the principles and practices of legislative drafting among officers of Parliament, state legislatures and various ministries, statutory bodies and other government departments, the programme is being organised by the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) in collaboration with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), an official statement said.
Legislative drafting has a major impact on the interpretation of policies and the regulations implemented for the welfare of the society and the state, the statement said.
Since legislative draftsmen are responsible for producing legislation which promotes democratic governance and gives effect to the rule of law, it is necessary that they are imparted training from time to time to sharpen their skills.
The training programme will help in their capacity building, the statement said.
(With inputs from PTI)
