Amit Shah to hold crucial meet on left-wing extremism in Odisha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is due to hold a crucial meeting on Left-wing extremism in Odisha on Saturday. He will also launch a national highway project and attend a disaster management meeting at the state secretariat.

The Home Minister reached Bhubaneswar late on Friday night and was received at the airport by BJP state president Manmohan Samal and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, among others.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is also expected to attend the two back-to-back meetings at the state secretariat on Saturday.

Shah’s visit to the state comes amid the BJD extending its support to the bill replacing the Delhi services ordinance in a boost to the treasury benches, especially in the Rajya Sabha, and also backing the BJP-led NDA government against the no-confidence motion brought by opposition parties in Parliament.

The Home Minister will visit the BJP’s state office this afternoon, and hold a closed-door meeting with key Odisha BJP leaders.

His last visit to the state on 17 June was cancelled due to Cyclone Biparjoy hitting the coast of Gujarat.