Amit Shah says nothing wrong with adopting the good in the West, but education bereft of Indian culture holds no significance

Haridwar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Thursday stated that education system bereft of culture holds no significance. He was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of yoga guru Ramdev's 'Acharyakulam Bhawan'.

Shah said that though there is no qualm in accepting the good of the West, he urged the countrymen to stay true to the Indian roots.

"If our education system is not as per our culture, then our development holds no significance. During the Mughal period, we lost the right to rule but we kept our education system preserved. It was British invaders who changed our entire education system and the culture of all-round development was lost. It now requires a lot of effort to get out of the glow and glimmer of this education system. We have no qualms in accepting the good of the West but we must stay true to our roots and not look down at it," he said.

The BJP president also stressed on the need for a more inclusive education system while insisting that the Indian education system should not only focus on management, technology or finance alone but also work towards turning a person into a good human being.