Amit Shah chairs meeting on investment in petroleum, gas sectors; Dharmendra Pradhan, S Jaishankar among those present

New Delhi: The issue of investment in petroleum and gas sector cropped up prominently along with other matters during a high-profile meeting chaired by home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by, among others, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to sources privy to what transpired in the meeting, the condition of investment in the petroleum and gas sector was discussed. The meeting was also attended by the chairmen of ONGC, BPCL, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Petroleum Secretary.

Shortly after taking charge, home minister Shah had on Saturday held a meeting with top officials of the ministry and had discussed a slew of issues related to internal security along with terrorism and Naxalism.

It is worth noting that Kashmir is the focus area for Shah in view of the promises made in the BJP manifesto like abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution. The Centre's muscular anti-terror policy pursued in Kashmir is likely to be continued under the new government.