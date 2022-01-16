Amid Omicron surge, UP schools and colleges to remain closed till 23 Jan
On 5 January, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered to close all government and private schools for students up to Class 10 till 16 January
Lucknow: In light of surge in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday ordered that all schools and colleges will remain closed till 23 January 2022.
On 5 January, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered to close all government and private schools for students up to Class 10 till 16 January.
Several other states are also extending the closure of schools due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Telangana on Sunday ordered to educational institutions to remain closed till 30 January 2022. Similarly, schools and colleges in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed till January 31. Schools in Bengaluru will remain closed till 31 January while schools in Kerala for students up to class 9 will remain closed for physical classes till 21 January.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also chaired a meeting to review COVID situation. He also inspected arrangements related to COVID-19 management in King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.
Speaking to reporters, Yogi informd that the state has around 1.03 lakh active cases.
"Lucknow has reported 2,300 positive cases today, active cases stand at 16,300. Less than 1 per cent patients are admitted to hospital," he added.
"Vaccination drive has been so well that third wave hasn't impacted us as much. UP vaccinated around over 22.87 crore people, of which 21.37 lakh are children aged between 15-18 tears and 3.87 lakh are people above 60 years of age or those with comorbidities with booster doses," Yogi said.
