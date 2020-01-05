You are here:
Amid Faiz row, BJP's Swapan Dasgupta asks for 'subtitles' for Urdu poetry, gets dunked on by Twitterati

India FP Staff Jan 05, 2020 20:13:00 IST

  • Amid the row over Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem Hum Dekhenge, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta tweeted that knowing Urdu doesn't constitute 'cosmopolitan enlightenment'.

  • Twitterati quickly responded to Dasgupta, the author of Awakening Bharat Mata: The Political Beliefs of the Indian Right

  • Dasgupta was also signatory to a recent statement released by 1,100 academicians and research scholars supporting CAA

Amid the row over Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem 'Hum Dekhenge', which was sung by students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on 17 December to express solidarity with their peers at Jamia Milla Islamia while protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act and the institute forming a committee to look into various complaints regarding the demonstration, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta tweeted:

Twitterati quickly responded to Dasgupta, the author of Awakening Bharat Mata: The Political Beliefs of the Indian Right, who was also a signatory to a recent statement released by 1,100 academicians and research scholars from various universities across India and abroad as well as prominent persons in support of the amended Citizenship Act:

Jan 05, 2020

