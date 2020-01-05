Amid Faiz row, BJP's Swapan Dasgupta asks for 'subtitles' for Urdu poetry, gets dunked on by Twitterati

Amid the row over Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem 'Hum Dekhenge', which was sung by students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on 17 December to express solidarity with their peers at Jamia Milla Islamia while protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act and the institute forming a committee to look into various complaints regarding the demonstration, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta tweeted:

I don’t mean to offend but when I Urdu couplets are thrown at me, I respond by saying: “Subtitles please”. Most Indians don’t understand Urdu. I don’t think knowing it constitutes cosmopolitan enlightenment. Curious, therefore, that Faiz is being projected as a pan-Indian icon. — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) January 4, 2020

Twitterati quickly responded to Dasgupta, the author of Awakening Bharat Mata: The Political Beliefs of the Indian Right, who was also a signatory to a recent statement released by 1,100 academicians and research scholars from various universities across India and abroad as well as prominent persons in support of the amended Citizenship Act:

Do you also ask for subtitles when Vaishnav Jan To is played? — Puja Mehra (@pujamehra) January 5, 2020

Need not understand. Should have the knowledge of saying" Wah! Wah!" at the appropriate time. Of course, no harm in learning the language. It is indeed worth the effort. — Hambir Mazumdar (@Hambir_19) January 4, 2020

Most Indians don't understand #Bangla either. Doesn't mean we don't love our national anthem and certainly doesn't reduce #Tagore to a regional icon. One shouldn't speak of culture and unity when one knows nothing of either Swapan 'da'. You will only offend without meaning to. https://t.co/5r8DQ6WYYo — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 5, 2020

