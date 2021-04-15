Amid COVID-19 surge, CBSE postpones Class 12 exam; status and likely dates of board exams in states
The CISCE on Wednesday said it is reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting the Class 10 and 12 board exams.
Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Wednesday announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams. States like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also followed suit and decided to postpone the state board exams.
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday cancelled Class 10 board exams and deferred the Class 12 examinations.
According to reports, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted without an examination. The CMO said a decision regarding the PSEB Class 12 exams, which have already been postponed, would be taken later based on the coronavirus situation in the state.
Some states like Andhra Pradesh reportedly said the board examinations will be held as per schedule. Meghalaya deputy chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the state board will hold class 12 examinations as per schedule but added that the state government is waiting for an update of the review conducted by Additional Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, in charge of education, for holding class 10 examination.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday said it is reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting the Class 10 and 12 board exams.
West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said an appropriate decision will be taken giving priority to the health of students.
The exams are scheduled to start in June.
Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the state government would study and discuss the CBSE's move of cancelling its Class 10 exam.
Maharashtra, along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, had already announced changes in the board exam schedule while officials in Jharkhand , Odisha and Assam, had said the exams would be held as per schedule. Tamil Nadu has also scrapped the Class 10 board exams this year.
Following is the state-wise schedule of board exams. It is to be noted that the situation remains fluid and students are advised to keep checking for updates in their respective states.
|Sr.No.
|Board/State
|Class 10 exam
|Class 12 exam
|Status
|Likely Date/Assessment
|Status
|Likely Date/Assessment
|1
|CBSE
|Cancelled
|Assessment method to be decided by Board
|Postponed
|Situation to be reviewed on 1 June, students to be informed 15 days prior to exam
|2
|CISCE
|Decision soon
|From 5 May
|Underway
|From 8 April
|3
|Maharashtra
|Postponed
|Likely in June
|Postponed
|Likely during end of May
|4
|Tamil Nadu
|Cancelled
|As Scheduled
|5 to 31 May
|5
|Karnataka
|As scheduled
|From 21 June
|No decision to postpone
|From 24 May
|6
|Madhya Pradesh
|Postponed
|Likely in June
|Postponed
|Likely in June
|7
|West Bengal
|Scheduled for June, decision to be taken
|Scheduled for June, decision to be taken
|8
|Rajasthan
|Postponed
|Not announced
|Postponed
|Not announced
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|Postponed
|Situation to be reviewed on 1 May
|Postponed
|Situation to be reviewed on 1 May
|10
|Punjab
|Canceled
|Postponed
|20 April to 24 May
|11
|Chhattisgarh
|Postponed
|Not announced
|As scheduled
|3 to 24 May
|12
|Uttar Pradesh
|Postponed
|New dates to be considered in May
|Postponed
|New dates to be considered in May
|13
|Gujarat
|Postponed
|To be announced on 15 May
|Postponed
|To be announced on 15 May
|14
|Andhra Pradesh
|As scheduled
|June
|May
|15
|Kerala
|Underway
|8 to 29 April
|Underway
|8 to 26 April
|16
|Jharkhand
|As scheduled
|4 to 21 May
|As scheduled
|4 to 21 May
|17
|Telangana
|Decision soon
|From 1 May
|Decision soon
|From 17 May
|18
|Odisha
|Postponed
|To be announced later
|As scheduled
|To be announced later
|19
|Meghalaya
|Decision soon
|19 April to 3 May
|As scheduled
|16 April to 12 May
|20
|Bihar
|Results declared
|20 January to 24 February
|Completed
|2 to 13 February
|21
|Assam
|As scheduled
|May
|As scheduled
|May
|22
|Manipur
|5 May to 9 June
|23
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Underway in Jammu, completed in Kashmir
|Underway in Jammu, completed in Kashmir
|24
|Nagaland
|7 to 21 April
|6 to 29 April
|25
|Goa
|As scheduled
|13 May to 4 June
|As scheduled
|26 April to 15 May
|26
|Haryana
|Cancelled
|Postponed
|Not announced
|27
|Tripura
|19 May to 4 June
|18 May to 11 June
With inputs from PTI
