Amid COVID-19 spike, IB cancels exams across India; status of exams in all states

This comes a day after the CBSE on Wednesday announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams

The International Baccalaureate (IB) on Thursday said it has canceled its examinations across the country amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The IB has informed schools of our decision not to hold examinations in India due to rising cases of COVID-19 , and following ongoing conversations with our schools, associations and education boards, it said in an official statement.

India will follow the non-examination route for the diploma programme, the career-related programme, and the alternative task for the middle years programme, the board said.

"We intend that the results of students in India should be awarded using coursework marks and predicted grades for the May 2021 session, as described in the awarding model outlined in February. For more details on the May 2021 session, students, parents and teachers are encouraged to talk to their school's IB coordinator," the statement added.

This comes a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Wednesday announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams. States like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had also followed suit and decided to postpone the state board exams.

The Telangana government on Thursday ordered the cancellation of class 10 board exams, saying the result will be prepared on the basis of an objective criteria developed by the SSC board, and postponed the second-year intermediate exams. A review of the Class 12 exam will be held in the first week of June and the dates of the exams will be announced at least 15 days in advance, said a government order.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday cancelled Class 10 board exams and deferred the Class 12 examinations.

According to reports, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted without an examination. The CMO said a decision regarding the PSEB Class 12 exams, which have already been postponed, would be taken later based on the coronavirus situation in the state.

Some states like Andhra Pradesh reportedly said the board examinations will be held as per schedule. Meghalaya deputy chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the state board will hold class 12 examinations as per schedule but added that the state government is waiting for an update of the review conducted by Additional Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, in charge of education, for holding the Class 10 examination.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday said it is reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said an appropriate decision will be taken giving priority to the health of students. The exams are scheduled to start in June.

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the state government would study and discuss the CBSE's move of cancelling its Class 10 exam.

Maharashtra, along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, had already announced changes in the board exam schedule while officials in Jharkhand , Odisha and Assam, had said the exams would be held as per schedule. Tamil Nadu has also scrapped the Class 10 board exams this year.

Following is the state-wise schedule of board exams. It is to be noted that the situation remains fluid and students are advised to keep checking for updates in their respective states.

Sr.No. Board/State Class 10 exam Class 12 exam Status Likely Date/Assessment Status Likely Date/Assessment 1 CBSE Canceled Assessment method to be decided by Board Postponed Situation to be reviewed on 1 June, students to be informed 15 days prior to exam 2 CISCE Decision soon From 5 May Underway From 8 April 3 IB Canceled Coursework marks, predicted grades Canceled Coursework marks, predicted grades 4 Maharashtra Postponed Likely in June Postponed Likely during end of May 5 Tamil Nadu Canceled As Scheduled 5 to 31 May 6 Karnataka As scheduled From 21 June No decision to postpone From 24 May 7 Madhya Pradesh Postponed Likely in June Postponed Likely in June 8 West Bengal Scheduled for June, decision to be taken Scheduled for June, decision to be taken 9 Rajasthan Postponed Not announced Postponed Not announced 10 Himachal Pradesh Postponed Situation to be reviewed on 1 May Postponed Situation to be reviewed on 1 May 11 Punjab Canceled Postponed 20 April to 24 May 12 Chhattisgarh Postponed Not announced As scheduled 3 to 24 May 13 Uttar Pradesh Postponed New dates to be considered in May Postponed New dates to be considered in May 14 Gujarat Postponed To be announced on 15 May Postponed To be announced on 15 May 15 Andhra Pradesh As scheduled June May 16 Kerala Underway 8 to 29 April Underway 8 to 26 April 17 Jharkhand As scheduled 4 to 21 May As scheduled 4 to 21 May 18 Telangana Canceled Objective criteria to be developed by SSC board Postponed Review in the first week of June 19 Odisha Postponed To be announced later Postponed To be announced later 20 Meghalaya Decision soon 19 April to 3 May As scheduled 16 April to 12 May 21 Bihar Results declared 20 January to 24 February Completed 2 to 13 February 22 Assam As scheduled May As scheduled May 23 Manipur 5 May to 9 June 24 Jammu and Kashmir Underway in Jammu, completed in Kashmir Underway in Jammu, completed in Kashmir 25 Nagaland 7 to 21 April 6 to 29 April 26 Goa As scheduled 13 May to 4 June As scheduled 26 April to 15 May 27 Haryana Canceled Postponed Not announced 28 Tripura 19 May to 4 June 18 May to 11 June

With inputs from PTI