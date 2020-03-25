Amid coronavirus lockdown, Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 1,000 for each of 20.37 lakh construction workers registered with labour department

Several questions were raised when Yogi Adityanath was made the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh by juxtaposing his religious identity with his temporal duties. Three questions were asked - Will Adityanath be able to perform his duty as chief minister of the state which has a considerable Muslim population; will he be able to prove an efficient administrator; and will Adityanath, a Mathadhish (a symbol of renunciation) understand Artha (economy).

On 15 September, 2019, buses full of UP's top bureaucrats and ministers reached IIM-Lucknow to attend a 9-hour-long training session. The ministers, ready with their laptops and IPads gave presentation of their respective departments and took feedback from the senior faculty of the IIM.

The idea was to prepare a roadmap for the overall development of the state and to make UP a $1 trillion economy by 2024. While opposition rejected the entire exercise as publicity gimmick, Adityanath was ready with a blueprint.

Speaking to media on 27 September, Adityanath said that his government has identified five major sectors — infrastructure development, industry, agriculture, urban development and service sectors — to pave way for UP to become a $1 trillion economy by 2024.

One of the successes of thr UP government at the start was the "Investors’ Summit" which resulted in proposals worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore out of which 371 projects have already been implemented. On the infrastructure front, development projects like Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Ganga Expressway have the potential of creating employment opportunities.

Given UP is largely an agricultural state, it is imperative for any government to strengthen the farm sector. From ensuring payment worth Rs 92,000 crores to the sugarcane sector, preparing soil health cards for more than 4 crore farmers and ensuring 40 to 90 percent subsidy through a custom hiring center for purchasing agricultural machinery and imparting training of modern technologies through the 'The Millions Farmers’ Schools,' the government has taken formative measures in the last three years.

Amid the healthcare crisis and the lockdown due to coronavirus, the UP government announced relief and support package for the daily wage laborers. In a press conference held on 21 March, Adityanath said that Rs 1,000 will be be provided to each of the 20.37 lakh construction workers registered with the labour department and to each of the 15 lakh self-employed cart owners, small shop owners, and rickshaw pullers on an immediate basis.

It was also made clear that these disbursals will be funded by the help of labour cess and will be transferred through direct benefit transfer (DBT). And, in less than a week after the announcement, on Tuesday the first batch of these transfers was started. On Tuesday, Rs 1,000 each was transferred to the bank accounts of around 600,000 beneficiaries.

