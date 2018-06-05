You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Amid concerns over the Nipah virus outbreak, Saudi Arabia bans fruit and vegetable imports from Kerala

India IANS Jun 05, 2018 13:36:14 IST

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has banned frozen and processed fruit and vegetable imports from Kerala amid concerns over the deadly Nipah virus outbreak.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The Nipah virus itself can cause encephalitis, a dangerous swelling of the brain and common symptoms vary from none to elevated fevers, cough, headache, shortness of breath and confusion, the Gulf News reported on Monday.

On 29 May, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) banned imports from Kerala.

UAE officials announced that 100 tonnes of fruit, vegetables and fresh produce that was to be imported from Kerala was prohibited from entry.

A UAE based health provider, VPS Healthcare, sent a flight to the Kerala government carrying medical supplies that will help the fight against Nipah.

As of date, of the 18 positive cases, 16 have died and the remaining two are recovering well at a Kozhikode hospital while the around 2,000 people, who have reported to have come in contact with the affected, are being monitored.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 13:36 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores