American-Australian prof’s handle displaying Musk’s name spooks Twitterati, sends out tweets in Hindi

New Delhi: A Twitter handle going by the name of @iawoolford has whipped up a storm on the internet after the owner changed his name to Elon Musk and believe it or not began tweeting in Hindi.

Barely a day after Elon Musk’s Twitter announced mass lay-offs among the India-based marketing and communications teams, Twitterati were left stunned and could not believe that the new owner of Twitter was now tweeting in Hindi.

Turns out that the handle belongs to an American-Australian Hindi professor, Ian Woolford, who is part of the faculty at La Trobe University in Melbourne. With the original Elon Musk’s hostile takeover of the micro-blogging platform dominating the headlines recently, when Woolford changed his Twitter name to “Elon Musk” and began putting out hilarious tweets posing as a ‘Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator’, netizens could not believe what they saw.

The Professor’s twitter handle even displayed an identical bio and profile picture, resembling Musk. He, however, left his username unchanged to retain the blue verification badge – lately a controversial topic – to make the account convincing enough.

A tweet doing the rounds and attracting attention on the net reads (in Hindi), “Twitter tere tukde honge” and the gang will also have to pay USD 8.” Another one refers to the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in national politics and its bid to capture power in Gujarat, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections next month.

The Hindi professor’s sarcastic tweets come soon after American business tycoon and Tesla owner Elon Musk completed his long-delayed takeover of micro-blogging platform Twitter earlier this week and began pulling off sweeping changes in the way the company was run. Reducing workforce by announcing mass layoffs, specially in India on Friday has also not gone down well with netizens prompting a host of memes and interviews against the new owner.

But for Twitter folk, it would be wise to remember that though similar in appearance and name, not all that is posted from a handle displaying Elon Musk’s name comes from the man himself.

