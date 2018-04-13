Narendra Modi to visit Chhattisgarh on Ambedkar Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April, an official release said on Friday.

The release said that the prime minister will dedicate to the nation the Bhanupratappur-Gudum Railway Line via video conference on Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar's 127th birth anniversary.

He will flag off a train between Dalli Rajhara and Bhanupratappur. He will also inaugurate a dialysis centre at Bijapur Hospital and inaugurate a health and wellness centre, which will mark the launch of the Union government's ambitious Health Assurance Programme Ayushman Bharat.

He will also launch the Van Dhan Yojana which aims at empowering tribal communities. The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of 1,988 km of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads in Left Wing Extremism areas; other road connectivity projects in LWE areas, water supply scheme of Bijapur and two bridges. —IANS