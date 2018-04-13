Ambedkar Jayanti latest updates: On 14 April, the 127th birth anniversary of Bhimrao Amebdkar (also known as Ambedkar Jayanti), Dalits across the country will observe "Protect Constitution Day" in order to assert their rights guaranteed under the Constitution.
Leaders of various Dalit organisations have also demanded that the Centre immediately bring an ordinance to restore the status quo of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They have also urged the Union government to include the Act in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.
The Ninth Schedule provides protection to legislations placed under it. A law placed under the Schedule is not open to judicial scrutiny.
"The government should issue an ordinance to maintain and restore the status quo of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and put the Act in the Ninth Schedule on the Constitution. We have decided to hold a unified action on April 14 as Protect Constitution Day on Ambedkar Jayanti," Srinivas Rao, Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch leader, said.
Political leader and activist Prakash Ambedkar, who presided over the meeting, said the government should bring a legislation in the Monsoon Session of Parliament to ensure adequate representation of SCs/STs, Dalits, and Adivasis in the judiciary.
Ashok Bharti of the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations supported Ambedkar's demands. "Since judiciary is not reforming itself, Parliament should bring a law in the Monsoon Session to ensure that there is an adequate representation of the marginalised (sections) in the judiciary."
The Dalit leaders have threatened street protests if the prime minister does not announce the government decision on August 15, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, to resolve their demands.
The Dalit leaders' demands came after the Supreme Court on March 20 "diluted" the provisions of the Act, ruling that government servants should not be arrested without prior sanction and private citizens, too, can be arrested only after an inquiry under the law.
Today, the Centre told the Supreme Court that its judgment on the SC/ST Act has "diluted" the provisions of the law, resulting in "great damage" to the country, and steps may be taken to correct it.
Highlights
18:48 (IST)
Ravi Shankar Prasad says 2.90 Lakh CSC e governance service centers across India will undertake a special 10 days long drive as a tribute to BR Ambedkar
18:46 (IST)
Narendra Modi to visit Chhattisgarh on Ambedkar Jayanti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April, an official release said on Friday.
The release said that the prime minister will dedicate to the nation the Bhanupratappur-Gudum Railway Line via video conference on Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar's 127th birth anniversary.
He will flag off a train between Dalli Rajhara and Bhanupratappur. He will also inaugurate a dialysis centre at Bijapur Hospital and inaugurate a health and wellness centre, which will mark the launch of the Union government's ambitious Health Assurance Programme Ayushman Bharat.
He will also launch the Van Dhan Yojana which aims at empowering tribal communities. The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of 1,988 km of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads in Left Wing Extremism areas; other road connectivity projects in LWE areas, water supply scheme of Bijapur and two bridges. —IANS
18:44 (IST)
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers hold a community meal on eve of Ambedkar Jayanti
18:30 (IST)
Another Ambedkar statue vandalised in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh
A day before the 127th birth anniversary of Dalit icon Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, another of his statue's was vandalised in Gajna village in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.
Officials said the two-feet statue of the Dalit leader was taken off the pedestal on which it had been installed. As a result, his legs came off while the shoes of the statue remained stuck to the brick-concrete pedestal. The police said they were looking for the miscreants behind the act.
Over half-a-dozen incidents of Ambedkar's statues being vandalised have taken place in various parts of the state over the last one month.
Ambedkar's statues were vandalised in Meerut, Budayun, Saharanpur, Firozabad and Bulandshahr in March, triggering angry protests from the Opposition Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party. — IANS
18:13 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Dr BR Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi
18:11 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis says Ambedkar memorial in Mumbai to be completed by 14 April, 2020
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced that the memorial to Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, being built in the Indu Mill compound near Chaityabhoomi, would be completed by 14 April, 2020.
"We are committed and working hard to build this grand memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar of international repute and visible amount of work would be done by 2019 and final completion on 14th April 2020." Fadnavis tweeted. He added that people would be able to view its splendour from the Bandra Worli Sea Link itself.
The memorial is being built on a 12.5 acre plot at Dadar's Indu Mill, the bhoomipujan (foundation stone laying ceremony) of which was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, 2015. It will include a 350 feet tall statue of Ambedkar, a library and a replica of the historic Chavdar pond in Raigad. It is expected to cost Rs 500 crore. —PTI
18:07 (IST)
17:57 (IST)
Narendra Modi interacts with commuters on his way to 26, Alipur Road, where he is slated to dedicate Dr Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi to the nation
17:55 (IST)
17:37 (IST)
17:27 (IST)
17:20 (IST)
17:17 (IST)
17:03 (IST)
